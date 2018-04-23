Artist “Abstractontheboardz” is known for his production work behind-the-scenes hence, his stage name. He is originally from Newport (Bad) News Virginia but currently resides in San Antonio Texas.

He previously worked with the likes of Lil Yachty and Kevin Gates, just to name a few. Abstract is now ready to step from behind the boards and make his debut as an artist with his mixtape Something to Talk About.

From the sounds of his new freestyle “Give Em Hope” below, the mixtape will definitely be something to talk about.