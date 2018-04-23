North Memphis rapper Bandanna Bonds returns with a new raw visual for his latest single, “Dedication” shot by 24kcreations. Bonds hits the streets with this one giving us a gritty-emotional story bar for bar. Viewers can’t help but feel his story as he delivers through the cinematic visual.

Starting off the record addressing his baby sitter molesting him as a child, Bonds proves that he holds no secret even through the most traumatic points of his life. He is clearly a strong individual – especially speaking on subjects most male rappers wouldn’t dare. He also discusses his experience serving a decade behind bars from being in the streets and then disses the streets due to the bad that comes with it.

Now on a new promising path he’s not afraid to share his story down to details. It wouldn’t be a shock to see this rising rapper as a leader in hip hop through his touching and direct content with the potential to change the game.

He dedicates the song to all the fallen soldiers, hence the name – Dedication.

Watch the full visual below: