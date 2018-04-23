Beyonce Brings J. Balvin to Peform “Mi Gente” for Part 2 of Beychella

Beyonce snatched all of our edges last weekend during the first weekend of Coachella , Beychella.

Week 2 was just as good as week 1, with a few special bonuses. For starters. Bey switched up the Beyonce Knowles University’s uniform colors from yellow to pink. Plus she brought out surprise guest, J. Balvin, to perform his hit single “Mi Gente.”

The set list was pretty much the same as before. Destiny’s Child re-reunited, Solange had a dance-off with her big sister, and JAY-Z also performed.

Beyonce might have single handedly changed the 19 year festival forever. How can another headliner top those performances? :Kanye shrugs:

Check out the performance below: