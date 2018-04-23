Drake Johnson was excited to share that he was accepted to Harvard University with his Twitter followers. Unfortunately, a former member of the Texas State Board of Education threw shade on Johnson’s sunshine, asking if he was admitted based on “merit or quota.”

Johnson could’ve went in on this old man, but instead, he clapped back gracefully, listing all of his accomplishments which made him more than qualified to admitted into the prestigious school.

Congrats. Were you admitted on merit or quota? — George Clayton (@SBOEDist12) April 20, 2018

Thank you! Valedictorian, ASB President, World Champion, good SAT, and a couple handfuls of other involvements, so I would think merit? — Drake Johnson (@_littledrizzy) April 20, 2018

Johnson and his mother made a statement to Dallas News about the incident. The teen said he was lost for words when he first read the response.

“I wanted some subtle way to prove him wrong, but not be aggressive,” he said. “I thought that was the best way to civilly defuse the situation and clearly show I was accepted on merit.”

His mother also stood up for her cub.

“Why do you care, and why are you asking that particular question to a kid who is clearly of some type of mixed race?” she asked. “That is just so frustrating.”

She added that his response fit his personality.