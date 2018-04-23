Colin Kaepernick knew that taking a stand would negatively impact his football career. He did it anyway not to just prove a point but to be true to his convictions.

On Saturday, Amnesty International recognized his sacrifice by giving him the Ambassador of Conscience Award.

Kaepernick accepted his award at a ceremony in Amsterdam, saying he shared the honor “with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers.” The official designation of title is that of Amnesty’s 2018 Ambassador of Conscience.

Former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who like Kaepernick is now experiencing the practical consequences of exercising a right given to him by the NFL to not stand during the national anthem, presented Kaepernick with the award.