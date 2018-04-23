Oakland rapper (and Hieroglyphics member) Del The Funky Homosapien has joined forces with Amp Live (one half of Zion I) to release a new album entitled Gate 13, and fans are nothing short of excited. The album is no secret and comes highly anticipated, as both Del and Live have posted about the upcoming works via social media.

Gate 13 comes locked and loaded with sixteen new tracks and features a number of guest appearances from artists such as Living Legends member MC Eligh, Simi, Goapele, Zyme, Mr. Micro, Adult Karate and James Melo. Even more reason to be excited is the fact the duo just dropped their first inaugural single for the album entitled “Wheel Of Fortune.” The track displays versatility from Del and Live, creating a reggae-inspired vibe over Del’s trademark voice.

This project is certainly not the first time Del and Live have linked up, working together during Live’s Radiohead remix and not to mention the years of friendship. Their chemistry bids to elevate hip-hop through a dimension of nineties inspired lyricism through to a style of new futuristic and old blends on the boards. Gate 13 is set to release worldwide last Friday with “Wheel of Fortune” already being released via YouTube and iTunes.