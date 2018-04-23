Janet Jackson will be back to touring this fall, she announced on Monday evening.

In a video posted on her website, she unveiled her return to her postponed “Unbreakable” Tour on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She had previously postponed 75 North American and European dates due to her pregnancy. She birthed her son, Eissa, on Jan. 3.

Jackson added that she’ll be renaming the four-month, 56-city tour State of the World, named after a track on her album “Rhythm Nation 1814.” The superstar had previously teased the announcement with a countdown on her website, which ended on Monday.

She also gave an update on her baby in the video, calling him “so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby,” and briefly addressed her split from Wissam Al Mana.