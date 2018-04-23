Janet Jackson is adding more shows to her successful State of the World tour.

The pop icon stated that the extended tour will kick off on July 11th. Dates have been added in Rogers, Arkansas; Cincinnati; Syracuse, New York; Hersey, Pennsylvania; Saratoga Springs, New York; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh; Charlotte; Miami; and Tampa.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Tuesday, April 24th.

Jackson’s State of the World Tour, which toured United States and Canada, was a critically acclaimed success and wrapped up in December.

She is also set to perform at Essence, FYF, Panorama and Outside Lands this Summer.