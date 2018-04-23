Not all jokes are funny.

Former NFL kicker and CBS broadcaster Jay Feely created a stir on social media by posting a photo of himself with his daughter, her prom date and one very specific weapon.

Feely posted the picture on Twitter Saturday, and was immediately criticized after the recent spotlight on school shootings and gun control.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The “bad boy” reference stems from a scene in Bad Boys 2 where Will Smith and Martin Lawerence epitomize the over protective father and uncle and make Lawerence’s on-screen daughter’s date feel uncomfortable before heading out together.

The tweet prompted a reaction from many who believe making light of gun violence is inappropriate in a social climate that consists of school shootings and various attacks where firearms are violently used in public places.

Feely apologized on Sunday, saying, “The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue.”

But a joke or not, the damage is done. It’s clear jokes involving firearms in today’s climate will be ridiculed the moment someone spots it and hits retweet.