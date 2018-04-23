Not all jokes are funny.
Former NFL kicker and CBS broadcaster Jay Feely created a stir on social media by posting a photo of himself with his daughter, her prom date and one very specific weapon.
Feely posted the picture on Twitter Saturday, and was immediately criticized after the recent spotlight on school shootings and gun control.
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
The “bad boy” reference stems from a scene in Bad Boys 2 where Will Smith and Martin Lawerence epitomize the over protective father and uncle and make Lawerence’s on-screen daughter’s date feel uncomfortable before heading out together.
The tweet prompted a reaction from many who believe making light of gun violence is inappropriate in a social climate that consists of school shootings and various attacks where firearms are violently used in public places.