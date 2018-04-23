On one of his latest and most retweeted tweets since his return to social media, Hip Hop visionary Kanye West revealed that he will be producing an album for one of the game’s most iconic lyricists; Nas.

Ye’ also announced the releases of his G.O.O.D. Music signees including Pusha T, which he says is due out on the 25th of the next month, with Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and his own album slated for June.

Kanye West has just returned back to Twitter this past week making some giant announcements, including his forthcoming philosophy book, which reportedly will only be published solely on social media.

Yeezy For President 2020!