Kanye West has been putting them Twitter fingers to work lately. He has been blessing his timeline with philosophical and ideological ideas, as well as updates on highly-anticipated music.

Ye recently revealed that he’s releasing a joint album with Kid Cudi in June. On Saturday, he shared some art inspired by Tokyo-based artist Takashi Murakami related to the forthcoming project, which is titled Kids See Ghosts. “Murakami vibes,” West captioned the post on Twitter.

The image shows animated versions presumably of Yeezy and Cudi, standing next to a ball of smoke. “Kids See Ghost” is printed on the image, leaving fans to speculate that this may be the artwork for the forthcoming project.

This wouldn’t be West’s and Murakami’s first collaboration. The Tokyo artist designed the artwork for Graduation, and also directed Yeezy’s “Good Morning” video.

It’s unclear whether or not this is the official version for the joint album, but the rap duo did visit the artist last August.

Check out the artwork below: