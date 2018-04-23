Yeezy is always unpopular, even when it comes to politics and that’s always been alright with him.

On Saturday, Kanye West shocked the Left’s system by daring to offer his support to a conservative YouTube personality named Candace Owens, A.K.A. “Red Pill Black.”

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

A little later, the forward thinking visionary followed up with an “only free thinkers” tweet, which was seemingly directed at Owens, too.

Owens describes herself as a free thinker; she frequently criticizes identity politics and has been unwavering in her support for President Donald Trump. The young star often appears on Fox News to weigh-in on cultural and political affairs and is the urban engagement director for Turning Point USA. Owens most recently caught flack for suggesting Trump was not “just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well” and telling black student advocates for Black Lives Matter that they, unlike their ancestors, have never lived through any real oppression.

Owens quickly responded to Kanye’s praise, thanking the artist and claiming her self-confidence was inspired by the rapper’s lyrics. She also asked him to “take a meeting” with her.

“I’m freaking out,” she wrote, adding, “I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music. I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community.”

Kanye was swiftly slammed for his heresy of praising someone who does not think exactly as he is apparently expected to think, and Owens was predictably condemned for being some sort of sellout to her race.