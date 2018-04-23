Mike Myers payed tribute to his late Austin Powers; The International Man of Mystery co-star Verne Troyer, better known as mini-me.

Ryan Parker, senior staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter, tweeted Myers’ statement following the actor’s passing.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, bu I hope he’s in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Mike Myers’ statement on the death of ‘Austin Powers’ actor, Verne Troyer: pic.twitter.com/FshPaZSTqP — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 21, 2018

It was a sad day in Hollywood on Saturday morning, after news broke that Troyer passed away. The 49-year-old actor became a household name following his role as Dr. Evil’s mini sidekick in the Austin Powers trilogy.