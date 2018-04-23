The New Balance 991.5 Made in England Arrives for Spring in Three New Colorways

New Balance is right on time with something fresh as the weather finally shifts for the better, and this time around they’re bringing back the 991.5 Made in England silhouette in a trio of season-appropriate hues.

The pack arrives in black, red and purple colorways, with each incorporating a suede upper and hints of grey on the sole and mesh detailing. Also included in the build is NBs signature ENCAP-cushioned midsole, which makes these suitable for style or sport.

The latest New Balance 991.5 Made in England set retails for $200 USD at a host of select retailers, including Extra Butter who provided the images below:

Images: Extra Butter