NYPD: Shooting At Barclay’s Center After Broner/Vargas Fight Between Tekashi 6ix9ine And Casavova 2X Camps Under Investigation

The NYPD are conducting a special investigation into a shooting that occurred following the Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas fight at the Barclay’s Center and they believe that the suspects are members of the entourages of Casanova 2X and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Allegedly, someone from Tekashi’s crew brandished a .32 in a closed off area of the Brooklyn arena when the two groups of associates of both artists crossed paths in the backstage VIP area.

Casanova said this in an Instagram post following the incident:

Over the weekend(4/20-4/22), a video went viral of someone from Casanova’s crew live on social media with the Brooklyn rapper when a barrage of shots went off during a video shoot.

