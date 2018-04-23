With TLOP4 (The Life of Pierre 4) on the way, hit-making producer Pi’erre Bourne comes through with another banger. The track, which was released this past weekend, is titled “Planet Namek” and features Pi’erre displaying his melodic flow over his guitar-driven production. The South Carolina native is set to have features such as 21 Savage, Drake & Playboi Carti on TLOP4. If he continues to feature melodic flows on his solo ventures, Bourne has a chance to be the most dynamic young artist/producer in hip-hop.