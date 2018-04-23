As much as he’s tried to separate himself from the media circus, R. Kelly can’t keep his name out the news.

More women have come forward, claiming the Pied Piper held them captive as “sex slaves” inside his Atlanta home. The most recent report comes from a 19-year-old girl who says Kelly “knowingly and intentionally” gave her a STD.

The R&B legend hasn’t had much to say about his pending investigation, other than the allegations aren’t true, so TMZ caught up with his daughter, Joann Kelly, who goes by her stage name, Buku, in Atlanta to get her take on things.

Much like her father, Buku didn’t have too much to say. But when it comes to her dad, she wants to make one thing very clear, “We’re family.”

The media brand asked Buku if she had any comment surrounding Kellz ongoing sex scandal and the female employees who recently parted ways with the singer including his executive assistant, Diana Copeland, and his attorney, Linda Mensch. She didn’t have “have much of a comment,” but says the situation is “hard.”

“Honestly, I don’t have much of a comment. It’s very close to my heart and hard because family matters,” Buku said. “Overall, it’s hard. I try not to think about it too much, but it is way it is.”

When asked if she and her father were close, Buku hesitantly responded by saying, “I mean, we’re family, so we’re gonna deal with each other.”

Buku’s relationship to her dad is unclear, but according to her response, she’s riding for him no matter what.