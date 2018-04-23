Saraland police department is under fire after a woman recorded officer wrestling a woman to the ground when arresting her for apparently no reason. Not only did they use excessive force during her arrest, but they were practically stripping her.

According to the NBC affiliate in Mobile WPMI, the woman in the video and her friends went to Waffle House and were upset about an extra fee for plasticware, claiming they’ve never been charged a fee in the past. The woman in the video said she simply asked for corporate’s number which led the restaurant to call the police.

Saraland police said on Facebook they are aware of the video and are investigating the matter. Watch the disturbing footage below: