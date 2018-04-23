The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and this year’s edition might be the best in the last decade. A week into the Playoffs and we only have one team that’s already advanced. Plenty of intriguing storylines have developed during the first week, but here are the top three hot takeaways from the early Playoffs action:

Image: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (via The Bird Writes)

The Cavaliers Aren’t a Lock To The Eastern Conference Finals

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are in a real series with the Indiana Pacers. Lance Stephenson and the rest of the Pacers are playing hard and giving the Cavaliers all they can handle. Many predicted this series to go five games, but after four this series is all tied up.

The Pelicans Have Arrived

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday have arrived and in dominating fashion. The Pelicans made quick work of the Portland Trail Blazers, and put the Western Conference on notice. For what it’s worth, Playoffs Rajon Rondo is 6-0 in his last Playoffs games. The Warriors will have their hands full in the second round.

The Process Has Arrived In Philadelphia

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are putting the NBA on notice. The 76ers entered the Playoffs as the hottest team in the league and haven’t cooled off yet. The youth movement reminds folks of the ’90s Orlando Magic team, lead by Shaq and Penny Hardaway.

The core of the Sixers — Simmons, Embiid and Dario Šarić — are all under 25, and in the playing rotation, only J. J. Redick and Marco Belinelli earned any significant Playoffs money. If a young team is ever going to reach the NBA Finals, this is both the right time and the right team.

Image: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images (via Liberty Ballers)