Take a Look at Tyler, The Creator’s Full GOLF le FLEUR* Mono Collection With Converse

After teasing us on the ‘Gram for a minute now, Tyler, The Creator finally gives us a look at his latest GOLF le FLEUR* collection with Converse.

The new GOLF Le FLEUR* Mono collection hits us with a vibrant set of colorways: “Black”, “White”, “Greener Pastures”, “Limoges” and “Rhubarb”. Each shoe has a premium suede upper and coincides with a Converse Essentials apparel capsule of T-shirts and french terry crewneck sweatshirts. To add a personal touch, Tyler adds the GOLF Le FLEUR* logo to the footwear and embroidered on the Converse Essentials sweatshirts.

Expect the Tyler, The Creator x Converse GOLF le FLEUR* Mono collection to drop this Thursday (April 26) for both men and women exclusively on Converse.com and golfwang.com for $110 USD.

