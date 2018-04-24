Two Dallas police officers were shot and with one of the officers dead today at a Home Depot Inc. store in Dallas, Texas. A civilian was also shot in the incident, according to the Dallas Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police said they did not know the condition of the civilian. The surviving officers was taken to a local hospital, one television station said.

Officials have been searching for a suspect, according to the local media reports. Live television footage from the local news showed several police cars outside the Home Depot store.

Officers are currently searching for the shooter. A source has informed local media that among law enforcement, a photo is circulating of 29-year-old Armando Juarez. He’s not a suspect at this time, but officers want to talk to about the shooting. The photo is a mugshot from January when he was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

TheSource.com will bring you updates on this story as it develops.