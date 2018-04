Check Out The Trailer For Sony’s New Flick ‘Venom’

Check Out The Trailer For Sony’s New Flick ‘Venom’

The new trailer for Sony‘s Venom movie is out, and it corrects the first trailer’s mistake by actually having Venom in it.

You’ll get to see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock coming to terms with the new powers bestowed upon him by the symbiote, and using them to predictably violent effect.

Venom is out October 5th, and follows Spider-Man: Homecoming in “Sony’s Marvel Universe.” It doesn’t cross over with the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.