For as long as we can remember, there hasn’t been a 4/20 that’s gone by where Curren$y let his fans go hungry on.

The New Orleans spliff star served up yet another mixtape for the year a few days ago, taking his total to three so far. Why so many, you ask? The Jet Life commando announced the arrival of his highly-anticipated studio album Back At Burnies for March 16, but unfortunately that date has come and gone and we’re still waiting for the burn.

As per usual though, Spitta always compensates one way or another.

Air Freshna serves the listener three full-length tracks, portraying more of a “fun” sized project. The mixtape contains zero guest features, with Spitta executing across all three tracks. While on the boards, Miami heavy-hitters Cool & Dre, Smitty Beatz & 808 Ray take care of things. In addition to Back At Burnies, there are stacks of new collaborative albums in the works that *fingers crossed* we’ll be seeing by the end of the year. These include: 2009 (with Wiz Khalifa), Fetti (with Freddie Gibbs), The Marina EP (with Harry Fraud), Smokey Robinson 2: Smokey’s Revenge (with Don Cannon) and the Lacs N’ Chevys OST (with Big K.R.I.T.).

The 37-year-old rapper even finds time to be on-screen, showing off his immaculate lowriders in Jet Life’s newly profound lifestyle YouTube series Raps N Lowriders. However, with all this music going on this year, production has slowed down halfway through season two. Let’s hope this means big things are in store for Spitta and the gang.

For time being though, kick back, relax and enjoy the sounds of Air Freshna above, and Episode 6 of Raps N Lowriders Season 2 below: