DMX is about to spend the next year behind bars, but at least he will be offered a chance to tell his redemption story.

The Blast reports that X’s attorney Murray Richman told them that he “looks great, is very happy, and overall, is doing remarkably well.” Richman also reveals that the rapper has been putting that pen to work. Additionally, multiple companies have reached out to work on an autobiographical project.

He’s going to need all the work he can get because he’s heading down a rough financial road when he comes home. The “How’s It Going Down” rapper was ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution. Fortunately, he doesn’t have to pay it in full. The judge will accept monthly payments of 10% of his monthly income. The payment plan is effective two months following his release. Moreover, he will be under court-ordered supervision for three years.

Our prayers are with DMX.