Ever since Drake has been releasing a slew of singles he has been dominating the charts.

His latest single “Nice for What” sits atop Billboard 100 for the second consecutive week. Dethroning his own previous single “God’s Plan.” This is just further affirmation that Drizzy’s own competition is himself.

Now to add to his list of accomplishments, the 6 God replaced Bruno Mars as the artist with the most weeks in the No. 1 slot on the Hot 100 this decade, according to HotNewHipHop. Drake has now been sitting at the top for 33 weeks.

With the release of Scorpion on its way, he’s bound to chart some more.