The Clarks Originals Wallabees are a staple to hip-hop — memories of Ghostface Killah running down ways to “freak ’em” on the 1995 classic “Glaciers Of Ice” come to mind — and rap’s current golden boy Drake is continuing that legacy with his own collaboration arriving this week.

Branded alongside the More Life MC’s successful OVO brand, Clarks’ latest collab marks the second time these two have come together. Complete with an engraved OVO monogram print on the forefoot and the brand’s signature owl emblem fob, these are the definition of clean. Drizzy, you did your thing player!

Expect the limited edition OVO x Clarks Originals Wallabees collection to drop in both adult and kids sizes beginning this Friday (April 27) exclusively in the OVO online store and the Clarks Berwick Street store in Soho, London.

Closer look with the product shots below:

Images: Clarks®