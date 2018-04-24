Although we have been impatiently patiently waiting for new music by Lil Wayne, he has made a few notable concert appearances and song features. However, it looks like it’s not smooth sailing at every show.

During a show at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, Weezy threatened the audience that his crew will shoot anyone who throws stuff on stage. Literally.

In the clip TMZ shared, he said “I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. They’ll just shoot.” The show went on and the venue didn’t intervene. But apparently Wayne means what he said, because he made the same threat at a previous concert.

At a Sydney show, the “A Milli” rapper set the record straight that he’s not fond of water bottles being tossed at him on stage.

“OK, so let me let you know,” he told the crowd. “Where I’m from, I think y’all know that’s the states, we don’t throw shit onstage because all my n****s got pistols and they don’t know who to shoot at. So if you throw something else, I’m gonna be more safe and I’mma be the bigger person and just leave, because I don’t wanna kill everybody.”

Last year, the Young Money president cut a show short after a fan threw their drink at him while he performed in Idaho.

Moral of the story: Don’t throw sh*t at Wayne … or else.