Meek Mill Released From Prison, Kevin Hart Meets Him At The Door

After months of incarceration, Meek Mill is now a free man. TMZ released an image of Kevin Hart going to the prison to meet him at his release.

However, the best account of his release is from the Philadelphia rapper himself.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Welcome home… just in time to see his team, The Sixers kill the Heat in the playoffs. Can’t wait to see him court side! What a celebration