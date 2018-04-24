Nicki Minaj is set to perform for the season finale of Saturday Night Live.
Nicki has been moving real strategically ever since the block got hot at the end of last year. Between her feud with damn near every mainstream femcee and her social media hiatus, the Barbz have been at the edge of their seats waiting to see what’s next.
A fan asked the “Chun-Li” rapper to spill the tea on her upcoming SNL performance and she revealed that she will be performing her favorite, never-before-heard record from the album.
I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. 👅🦄 plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be. https://t.co/SABvJNfa27
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018
Unfortunately, a few Barbz may have been disappointed to learn that Nicki will no longer be performing at the BBMAs. However, she promises that the SNL performance will be “VERY” worth it.
Can’t anymore, my darlings. Doing SNL the day b4. Can’t make it to LA in time to rehearse on the BBMA stage. But SNL will be VERY worth it & that’s all I’ll say about THAT. ♥️👅🙌🏽🦄 https://t.co/ezgzv2daKz
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 23, 2018