Nicki Minaj to Premiere Two New Songs From Album on ‘SNL’

Nicki Minaj is set to perform for the season finale of Saturday Night Live.

Nicki has been moving real strategically ever since the block got hot at the end of last year. Between her feud with damn near every mainstream femcee and her social media hiatus, the Barbz have been at the edge of their seats waiting to see what’s next.

A fan asked the “Chun-Li” rapper to spill the tea on her upcoming SNL performance and she revealed that she will be performing her favorite, never-before-heard record from the album.

I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. 👅🦄 plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be. https://t.co/SABvJNfa27 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

Unfortunately, a few Barbz may have been disappointed to learn that Nicki will no longer be performing at the BBMAs. However, she promises that the SNL performance will be “VERY” worth it.