Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Monday to reveal her plans to perform a new song on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19. Nicki teased her Barbz on social media saying that she will be performing her “favorite song” from the upcoming album that has not yet received a release date.

The “Anaconda” rapper recently returned from a long social media hiatus to work on her next album which she guaranteed would be a classic. Nicki came back with two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” the latter of which hit the Top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first full week since being released. “Chun Li” is the Young Money rapper’s 16th top ten record, an extension of the record she already holds with Missy Elliott behind her having 9 top tens.

The only further information Nicki told fans about the song she is going to perform is that it’ll be the opening track to the upcoming album. She also teased the “Barbie Tingz” music video on Instagram. The track jumped from #83 on the Billboard charts to #25 this week.

Nicki Minaj also teased an upcoming tour on Twitter which excited the Barbie’s around the world. “US first. Then ALL AROUND THE WORLD. BUT THERE’S another surprise you won’t know,” Nicki wrote on Twitter. “The ones at the tour will be elevated to Team Minaj ELITE. Yes, I’m leaning towards M&G’s. Only cuz my babies been so patient. But pls don’t hold me to it.”