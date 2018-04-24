Palace and adidas Originals link up for a collaborative collection that puts on for three of the Big Four in Europe.

The London-based skate brand has been killing it ever since arriving with a flagship here in the States, and is continuing the European takeover with help from the Three Stripe’s German flair. The latest offering for summer ’18 includes a triple play of slides, terry cloth kits, towels and socks — black, red and yellow for Germany, a clean white, green and red for Italy, and a classic red, white and blue for France.

You’ll be able to pick up the Palace x adidas Originals Summer 2018 collection this Friday (April 27) at Palace London, Palace New York and online, in addition to adidas Originals flagships worldwide.

Flip through the full lookbook below: