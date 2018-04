President George Bush Hospitalized Just One Day After His Wife’s Funeral

President George Bush Hospitalized Just One Day After His Wife’s Funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush was rushed to the hospital, only one day after laying his 73-year-old wife to rest.

A rep states that he contracted an infection that spread throughout his blood. The 93-year-old suffers from vascular parkinsonism, a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson’s disease. In January of last year, he caught pneumonia.

Reports suggest that the former POTUS is responding well to treatment, and is on the road to recovery.