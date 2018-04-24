The ladies of hip-hop have been making their rounds this month, with the success of Cardi B‘s debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and Nicki Minaj making her return with two new tracks “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li,” both of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Remy Ma is stepping back in the ring with a new single, “Company” coming out on Friday.

According to Remy’s instagram, the new single will feature fellow Bronx artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. This is Remy’s first release since the Chris Brown assisted “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” which is the debut single for Remy’s next album.

“I wanted to do a record that was fun and different for me so I went home to the Bronx and linked up with my homie A Boogie to give you Company,” Remy wrote on Instagram under a lingerie laced photo of herself serving as the artwork for the single.

Remy’s last single, “Melanin Magic,” peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 11 weeks on the charts. The first record she released after signing her new deal, “Wake Me Up” featured Lil Kim, and spent 9 weeks on the Billboard charts peaking at #32. Remy has never been one to care about where her records chart, but surely the label is hoping that this new single will have a bit more success after its Friday release.

The “Money Showers” MC signed a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records back in October. This followed the success of the hit record “All the Way Up” with Fat Joe and her scathing Nicki Minaj diss track, “SHEther” that re-introduced Remy Ma as the talented lyricist that she was prior to her incarceration.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Remy says that her Columbia Records debut album will drop “this Summer”, but has no specific release date for the “Seven Winters & Six Summers” LP.