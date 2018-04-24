Whoever would’ve thought that Rick Ross would be selling beauty care products?

Well, the “Hustlin'” rapper is launching a beard care line, aimed at keeping the beard gang looking fuller and moisturized. His nine-piece RICH collection is Ross’ latest business venture, which will serve his fan base will facial hair care that includes beard oil, shampoo, conditioner, hair and body wash, styling gel, shaving cream, aftershave balm, pomade, and styling wax.

Each product’s MSRP is between $12.99 and $15.99, which will be available for limited consumers next month and nationally available by July.

Ross chose the champagne extract for its anti-aging effect, caviar for moisture and anti-UV ray components, while the hemp softens, moisturizes and round the hair out. The shaving cream and aftershave balm, they’ll contain Kona Coffee, which has strong antioxidant and moisturizing elements.

Is Ross onto the next wave? Let us know when you try it out!