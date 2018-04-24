Donovan Mitchell and The Jazz Have The Thunder On The Brink Of Elimination

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season is on life support thanks to a gritty performance by the upstart Utah Jazz.

Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell once again led the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 33 points to push the Jazz to a huge victory, moving one-step closer to secure a spot in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Jazz announced the guard surpassed Karl Malone‘s franchise record for the most points in a playoff game, which the Hall-of-Famer set in 1986 with 31 points.

With 33 points tonight, Donovan Mitchell has set a Jazz rookie postseason single-game scoring record, passing Karl Malone who tallied 31 points on 4/20/86 at DAL #TakeNote — Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) April 24, 2018

The 21-year-old has shown no fear or shuttering in his play in the postseason as he has only grown more confident and productive with each passing game. Mitchell has comfortably stepped into a top scoring-option role without any hesitation while often times being the best player on the floor on both sides.

Utah will now have the difficult task of attempting to close out the series in Oklahoma City in Game 5 in what should be a raucous environment.

This will once again likely require another big outing from Mitchell to lead the way to get by the Thunder one final time in the playoffs.