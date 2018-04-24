Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season is on life support thanks to a gritty performance by the upstart Utah Jazz.
Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell once again led the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 33 points to push the Jazz to a huge victory, moving one-step closer to secure a spot in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Jazz announced the guard surpassed Karl Malone‘s franchise record for the most points in a playoff game, which the Hall-of-Famer set in 1986 with 31 points.
With 33 points tonight, Donovan Mitchell has set a Jazz rookie postseason single-game scoring record, passing Karl Malone who tallied 31 points on 4/20/86 at DAL #TakeNote
— Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) April 24, 2018
Utah will now have the difficult task of attempting to close out the series in Oklahoma City in Game 5 in what should be a raucous environment.
This will once again likely require another big outing from Mitchell to lead the way to get by the Thunder one final time in the playoffs.