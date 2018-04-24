In anticipation of its new collaboration with vintage king Sean Wotherspoon, GUESS Jeans is giving a full preview of the wide range of T-shirts included in this set.

The tees are just a glimpse at a bigger collection, the GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Farmers Market, which will release at an event happening in the sunny state of California. The full collection is expected to include everything from jackets to hoodies, all incorporating vivid hues that bring to mind the golden era of Cross Colours.

While you wait for the entire Sean Wotherspoon x GUESS Jeans U.S.A. Farmers Market collection to arrive online starting May 5, preview the tees below with these official product shots: