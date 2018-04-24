Lil Pump fired back at J. Cole saying that he gets no cool points for dissing a 17-year-old. And it looks like Smokepurpp’s fans have joined the band wagon.

During his Atlanta concert on 4/20, audience members began chanting “f*ck J. Cole!” during one of the song breaks. The footage shows the “Pray” rapper on stage while the crowd chanted, but it’s no telling whether he ignited it or not.

Purpp has made it clear in the past that he was not a fan of the Dreamville emcee after siding with Pump following the release of his Cole diss track.

Cole’s “1985” lyrics have definitely ruffled a few feathers. There’s no telling whether Cole is responding to Pump’s diss track or making a general statement aimed at new rappers, but it was certainly impactful and he got these new cats feeling a way.

Check out the footage below: