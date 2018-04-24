Stephen Curry recently inked a multi-year development deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment that covers film and TV, as well as “opportunities in partnerships, electronics, gaming and virtual reality.” The Hollywood Reporter says the company will focus on “faith and family-friendly content,” in addition to “sports-themed projects.”

Curry issued the following statement:

I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively. Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.

Steph recently celebrated his 30th birthday and is brainstorming on how to extend his brand post basketball. The GSW player has a production company called Unanimous Media, which is a reference to the time when he made NBA history as the first player to be unanimously selected as the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2016.