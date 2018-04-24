Following the mogul blueprint set by LeBron James, Steph Curry is entering the Hollywood arena. On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced he has signed a development deal for TV, movies and potentially gaming and virtual-reality projects.

Curry’s got his own media company now — Unanimous Media, where he’ll be both CEO and chief creative officer — and will be working on projects across the entertainment space. Not just film and TV, but also “partnerships, electronics, gaming and virtual reality.” The name Unanimous Media came about from Curry winning his unanimous league MVP award back in 2016.

Curry’s films and TV projects will focus on “family, faith-based and sports storytelling,” according to a statement. “Unanimous Media will further expand Curry’s vision to create and disseminate inspirational and authentic stories to the world.”

A dollar figure was not disclosed, but Sony said the multiyear media deal was the biggest ever for an athlete. Last summer, Curry signed the richest contract in NBA history, for $201 million over five years. Not bad for Dell Curry‘s baby boy.

Currently, Curry is recovering from a sprained ankle and hopes to rejoin the team in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors hold a 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in their first-round series.