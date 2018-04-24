Stephen Curry is currently recovering from a left MCL sprain. The team announced that they planned to whip him back into shape by having him participate in “modified practices,” to increase the intensity of his on-court rehab.

This sound like good news to an optimistic Golden State Warriors fan, however, it just rained on that parade.

After losing 103-90 to the Spurs this past Sunday, Steve Kerr told the the San Francisco Chronicle that Steph is “not going to play anytime soon.”

He’s coming along well. He looked good in practice. I talked to him this morning. He’s feeling healthy, getting better. He still has a few limitations that he’s trying to work through, but no pain. I think he’s on track. I can’t put a timetable on it, but I think he’s coming along really well.

Curry’s next evaluation is this upcoming Friday, and if things work out on his favor, he can return as early as Game 7 against the Spurs.