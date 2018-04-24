Tracy Morgan shared that sometimes his mouth can get him into trouble.
The comedian shared a story on Monday’s episode of The View, saying that he talked so much during dinner with Morgan Freeman that Freeman introduced his five fingers to Morgan’s face.
I was in the house with my baby. I’m looking at TV, watching the fight and I got a call from my agent [saying], ‘Morgan Freeman wants to have dinner with you tomorrow. And I dropped the phone. That’s basically God!
When the pair linked up for dinner, Morgan was overcome with joy. “I’m so excited, I’m talking a mile a minute,” Morgan said before motioning that Freeman, 80, slapped him across the face to slow him down.
Morgan assured that the slap was out of love. Watch the clip below: