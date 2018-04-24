Brooklyn rapper Fabolous, 40, and Love And Hip Hop reality TV star Emily B, 37, were reportedly seen together at the Coachella Festival, despite the fact that he allegedly assaulted her not even a month prior.

Fabolous can be seen holding hands with a woman in a clip obtained by The Shade Room. While it’s unclear if the woman is actually Emily, several fans took to Twitter to claim that they had seen the two together. Check out the video clip that people think shows Fabolous and Emily B back together, and judge for yourself!