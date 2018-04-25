The 14th annual A3C Festival and Conference kicks off in October. The five-day event features workshops, panels, mixers, and many other events, along with a legendary musical lineup.

Set to go down on Oct. 6-7 at the GA Freight Depot in Atlanta, the A3C Festival features a mix go Hip Hop heavyweights and rising stars. Including, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, the Diplomats, J.I.D, Mannie Fresh, PRhyme, Young M.A, Currensy, Conway & Westside Gunn, Childish Major, and Deante Hitchcock.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the Wu’s classic debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers. More details about the performance is coming soon, but it’s already dubbed a Wu-Tang Experience.

Mike Walbert, A3C Director, told Complex:

This is the second year we’ve hosted the A3C Festival at the GA Freight Depot and we’re committed to producing an amazing experience for hip-hop. We’re one of the only festivals in the world that bridge the gap between hip-hop’s icons and the future stars

He added that 36 Chambers is one of his favorite albums so it’s guaranteed to be a lit show.