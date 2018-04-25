Over the two weeks, chatter has been centered around Kanye West and his rather puzzling actions via mouth and social media. Since the reveal of his apparent support for the alternative right, the hip-hop community has managed to put Ye’s loyalty to the culture in serious question. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter today (Apr. 25) to demand a halt on the media demonization of Kanye West. She urged the media to vacate claims of mental health illness and Trump support, and advised the masses to allow Ye to exercise his right as a free thinker in America. Azealia Banks did not waste any time to express her thorough discernment towards the expression of Kardashian and behavior of West by insisting the famed twosome should “give it up.”

Hailed for her stirring controversial voice, Banks took to Instagram to immediately debunk Kim’s claims about Yeezy being “ahead of his time.” According to her drawn-out post, the Harlem musician claims to express similar rhetoric prior to Trump’s election but notes how the West’s reach for attention is causing a ball of outrage in the black community. “Kanye is not ahead of his time. I said alllll of these things during the election. Y’all are aggravating the black people at the expense of dragging their outrage into more clicks/streams etc for whatever Kanye is about to drop. Outrage is internet engagement algorithm 101, y’all are not slick.”

Banks goes on to justly give her opinion about the literacy of Kanye West insisting that as a black man in America, the famed producer should use the identity of books to heighten his intellect and broaden his vernacular. She concludes the post with her thoughts about a Kanye West presidency, deeming the act as strict naught, possibly killing the reality star’s dream about one day becoming the First Lady of the United States.

“Nothing at all profound, necessary or eloquent about anything your husband says. I wish you would make him read a book cover to cover before you send that black man into a world of white people with such base level theories as well as his very limited vernacular as pertaining to any of the pseudo-intellectual things he tries to say. Kanye will never be the president and you will never ever be the First Lady. Give it up sis.”

This bombast just might make the list of culturally approved cyber Azealia Banks rants. While Kardashian is coming to the defense of her own husband, would it be better to hear this directly from Kanye himself? Banks is avidly speaking from the perspective of the black community and obviously finds Kanye’s profound behavior to be a strict marketing scheme rather than a call for serious change in the political and social construct of America.