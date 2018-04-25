We all knew the Big Baller Brand Lithuania experience wouldn’t last too long, and now LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball‘s time with BC Vytautas in Lithuania has come to an end after just three months.

According to Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas, LaVar Ball is pulling his sons out of Lithuania with two LKL games left in the season after he allegedly couldn’t overcome issues with Vytautas head coach Virginijus Seskus.

Ball reality show comes to an end. BC Vytautas confirmed that Ball brothers are set to leave Lithuania next week, with two LKL regular season games left to play. BC Vytautas still will be fighting to avoid relegation. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) April 25, 2018

LiAngelo, who became a leading scorer in the LKL, had missed time recently due to an ankle injury, but LaMelo had not seen much playing time in top-league LKL action. This reportedly angered LaVar to the point where he had seen enough.

“We’re not going to waste our time no more,” LaVar said per Urbonas.

LaVar wanted to make it clear that his issues had nothing to do with Lithuania or the organization. He solely had a problem with the head coach.

What’s next for the Ball brothers? LiAngelo is already declared for the 2018 NBA draft, so only time will tell if he gets drafted or not. LaMelo on the other hand isn’t even eligible to get drafted for another two years.

No word yet to what LaVar has plans for the youngest Ball son.