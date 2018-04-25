Big Daddy Kane continues to prove legends never die — they only shine brighter while inspiring the next generation. Just ask rapper Rapsody, who recently shared the stage with the rap icon as a musical guest during his 2018 Tribeca Film Festival set. The recent Grammy nominee got to see her dream come true when PUMA and luxury brand MCM tapped her and the Prince Of Darkness MC to headline the stage.

During the 17th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, both brands came together to honor the synergy between hip hop and fashion. Ever since its inception in the Bronx, NY, hip-hop culture has always set the stage for the newest trends in fashion and culture. It’s on nights like this where we can see one of hip hop’s newest and brightest lyricists come together with an artist who influences hip hop culture to this very day.

The documentary centered around the event journeys through the genre-defining work of renowned stylist and fashion architect Misa Hylton. Credited with creating iconic looks with top artists such as Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott, Hylton is synonymous with the many hidden stories of quintessential female players in the male-dominated world of hip-hop. The film even highlights one of the most infamous and iconic looks for a female on the red carpet: Lil’ Kim’s bejeweled boob and catsuit from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, mostly remembered for gaining some extra attention from the original diva herself Diana Ross. Miss Ross even got a little “hands on” with Kim’s bountiful assets!

Not to be outdone, Big Daddy Kane and Rapsody were both decked out head-to-toe in a MCM x Puma collab. They even had the matching whip!

Hip-hop is having a tremendous year in 2018, highlighted by the milestone mark of taking up 25% of the American music market. The film ultimately feels like a coming-of-age story, highlighting hip-hop’s growth from hobby to household name.

Originally considered a fad, we’re now witnessing hip-hop’s progression from the days when Big Daddy Kane owned the airwaves to Rapsody redefining what it means to be a hip hop star right now.

Image credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images North America