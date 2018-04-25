Black Excellence Invades Star Wars: Victoria Mahoney Becomes The First Black Women To Direct

Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney is making groundbreaking history in a galaxy far, far away.

J.J. Abrams has begun pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX” and tapped Mahoney as his second unit director, a major milestone for the franchise as its first African-American woman to serve in any directing role.

Mahoney previous works include directing episodes for television shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Queen Sugar, and American Crime. Her latest gig with Star Wars marks the first time in the franchise’s history that a Black woman has held a directorial position.

Fellow director Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to share the historic news. “Happy to share this historic news,” she posted. “A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director #JJAbrams. Second unit director @VictoriaMahoney. #StarWarsE9 #StarWars.”

Happy to share this historic news. A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director #JJAbrams. Second unit director @VictoriaMahoney. #StarWarsE9 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/s689jv9I4u — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2018

Mahoney’s accomplishment is a major step towards diversifying the franchise’s production team. Star Wars is such a household name and to finally have some diversity behind the camera is something every Jedi would be proud to see.

Star Wars Episode IX is slated to be released in December 2019.