Colonel Loud is Back to Heat Things Up With New Single “Serious”

Known for his Billboard charting hit California feat TI, Young Dolph and Ricco Barrino, Colonel Loud returned to the studio to reclaim his spot amongst the heavy hitters of Hip Hop.

Reconnecting with Ricco Barrino, Colonel Loud brings forth a nostalgic track that quickly transforms you to the dance floor, two stepping with your soul mate. The great thing about Loud is that he knows how to tell a story and his words literally paint a picture.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, but an Atlanta resident for last 10 years before settling in to Goldsboro, N.C. Colonel Loud swapped the street life for the studio after years of balancing both hustles.

Check out his latest single “Serious” below: