Some sneakers can be considered a work of art, but the new Nike Night Track model in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS Black is in a class all of its own.

The shoe is almost comparable to a luxury sports car in its design, constructed from an all-black upper that’s interrupted only by speckled laces and a multi-colored translucent outsole. Patent leather panels on the forefoot, swoosh, and heel give the new silhouette its flavor, while the rubber outsole ensures a comfortable fit while on the go.

The COMME des GARÇONS Black x Nike Night Track drops at Dover Street Market on April 27, with a wider release scheduled for May 1.

Get a better look at the sleek shoe below:

Images: Dover Street Market