Curren$y Gives a First Look at His New Jet Life x Reebok Classic Question Mid Collab

Curren$y Gives a First Look at His New Jet Life x Reebok Classic Question Mid Collab

After the successful launch of a special edition Jet Life-branded Club C 85 last year, Curren$y links with Reebok once again for another collaboration.

#jetliferecordings @reebokclassics @theofficialai3 A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

??? @rikdus A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

It’s a real thing… A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Spitta previewed the shoes on Instagram (seen above), this time trading out the Club C for Allen Iverson’s signature Reebok shoe, the Question. Specs include a tumbled leather upper in white, toe cap in teal, matching outsole, and a blue heel to round things out. Of course, Curren$y had to add a personal touch to the silhouette, opting for “Jet Life” branding on the tongue that also features a genius stash pocket for all the smokers out there.

Expect Curren$y’s Jet Life x Reebok Classic Question Mid sneaker to drop at Sneaker Politics on May 3 with an exclusive in-store release party (6PM until ; 216 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA. 70130) and on May 11 at Reebok retailers globally.

Also, get a look at the packaging for Spitta’s kicks below:

Images: Sneaker Politics